22 Pinoy seafarers back home after attacks near Oman, Black Sea

By Ariel Fernandez

Twenty-two Filipino seafarers from two vessels hit in separate overseas attacks returned to the country on Monday, August 10.

They were welcomed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Fourteen crew members of the MT Acheloos arrived aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR932. Their ship was struck by a missile while sailing near Oman on July 20.

The Philippine Embassy in Muscat assisted the seafarers during their stay before repatriation.

Eight seafarers from the MV Else, caught in drone strikes in the Black Sea, flew home via Turkish Airlines Flight TK084.

OWWA and DMW provided airport assistance, special financial aid, and coordinated with Licensed Manning Agencies for medical check-ups, temporary lodging, and other support before the seafarers reunited with their families.