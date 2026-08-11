Bomb threat rocks Ayala Alabang office

By Jonathan Hicap

An office in Barangay Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa, was placed under investigation after receiving a bomb threat on Monday, Aug. 10.

At 2:29 p.m., the administrator of a tenant firm on the fourth floor of the Park Trade Centre building reported receiving an email claiming explosives had been planted on the premises.

Security immediately alerted the Muntinlupa police.

Personnel from the Station EOD and Canine Unit (SECU) arrived at 3:35 p.m. to assess the threat.

After conducting interviews and a search sweep across the office, the team declared the area clear of explosives by 4:10 p.m.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco commended the swift response but warned that those behind bomb hoaxes will face serious legal consequences.