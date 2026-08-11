HeadlinesNews

Bomb threat rocks Ayala Alabang office

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A police officer inspects an office in Barangay Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City, following a bomb threat on Aug. 10. (Photo from Muntinlupa police / SPD)

By Jonathan Hicap

An office in Barangay Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa, was placed under investigation after receiving a bomb threat on Monday, Aug. 10.

At 2:29 p.m., the administrator of a tenant firm on the fourth floor of the Park Trade Centre building reported receiving an email claiming explosives had been planted on the premises.

Security immediately alerted the Muntinlupa police.

Personnel from the Station EOD and Canine Unit (SECU) arrived at 3:35 p.m. to assess the threat.

After conducting interviews and a search sweep across the office, the team declared the area clear of explosives by 4:10 p.m.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco commended the swift response but warned that those behind bomb hoaxes will face serious legal consequences.

CPP tiwala pa sa ceasefire
PBA: Rain or Shine still alive
BROKEN DREAMS
Palace: Gov’t remains vigilant vs COVID
PBA: Rematch for the ages
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 22 Pinoy seafarers back home after attacks near Oman, Black Sea
Next Article Dog rescue offers hope amid Baguio landslide

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Call center agent dies in Cebu crash after drinking with friends
Headlines News
Dog rescue offers hope amid Baguio landslide
Headlines News
22 Pinoy seafarers back home after attacks near Oman, Black Sea
Headlines News
Habagat, tropical cyclones Leave 19 dead, billions in property losses
Headlines News