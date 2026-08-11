Call center agent dies in Cebu crash after drinking with friends

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – A call center agent died in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning, Aug. 10, after colliding with a taxi at the intersection of Osmeña Boulevard and R. Landon Street.

The victim was identified as “Ariel” of Barangay Sapangdako, Cebu City. CCTV footage showed his speeding motorcycle ramming into a taxi that was turning left, throwing him off the vehicle.

Police said Tenedo was already dead when responders from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) arrived.

His companions later admitted to authorities that they had consumed alcohol before heading home, raising the possibility that the victim was drunk at the time of the crash.

The taxi driver was taken into police custody following the incident as investigations continue.