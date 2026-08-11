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Habagat, tropical cyclones leave 19 dead, billions in property losses

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Rescuers continue search efforts after a landslide buried three houses in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, on Monday, August 10. Four persons were declared dead, while three others were rescued alive from the debris. Rescue teams continue to search the area for possible survivors. (Photo JJ Landingin)

By Martin Sadongdong

The combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and Tropical Cyclones “Luis” and “Maymay” have left 19 people dead and caused widespread destruction, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The latest report on Tuesday, Aug. 11, confirmed six additional fatalities, including five recovered from a landslide in Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, raising the landslide death toll there to nine.

Other deaths were recorded in Benguet, Rizal, Antipolo, and Batangas due to landslides, drowning, electrocution, and falling debris.

The disasters also left 15 injured and four missing, while affecting more than 2.27 million individuals across 10 regions. Nearly 95,000 people sought refuge in evacuation centers.

Property losses were extensive: 684 houses damaged (639 partially, 45 totally destroyed), ₱1.456 billion in infrastructure damage, and ₱135.33 million in agricultural losses.

The government has so far extended ₱73.52 million in assistance to affected communities.

OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo identified Region 1 (La Union and Pangasinan) and CAR (Baguio and Benguet) as among the hardest-hit areas, with Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila also suffering significant impacts.

Authorities warned residents to remain vigilant as more rains are expected despite temporary improvements in weather conditions.

 

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