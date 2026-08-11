Marcos: Improper waste disposal worsens Metro Manila flooding

By Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspected flood‑control operations in Las Piñas City on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and stressed that improper garbage disposal is a major cause of flooding in Metro Manila.

Marcos noted that dredging operations across rivers and drainage networks have helped reduce flood levels, but said trash clogging canals continues to worsen the situation. He cited recent incidents in Parañaque where drainage systems were filled with garbage washed in from other areas, compounded by high tide.

“Improper waste disposal can cause enormous damage,” Marcos said, urging local government units and residents to take responsibility in managing garbage.

He warned that indiscriminate dumping of trash blocks waterways and intensifies flooding during heavy rains.

The President assured that the government will continue dredging projects and pursue its waste‑to‑energy program, which aims to process collected garbage and convert it into electricity.

He also directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to revisit stalled spillway plans to further address flooding in Metro Manila.