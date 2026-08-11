Alas Girls now is must win after a 4-set defeat to Peru in U17 Worlds

SAN FELIPE, Chile — Alas Pilipinas faces a must-win when it collides with Venezuela at the close of pool play on Tuesday in the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship at Liceo Mixto San Felipe.

This came after the Nationals absorbed a 26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 loss to the world No. 6 Peru on Monday, a defeat that jeopardized their bid to reach the knockout phase.

Peru, for its part, joined China in the Round of 16.

China overpowered Mexico, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17, to make it four victories without dropping a set, locking up the top spot, while Peru holds provisional second with a 3-1 win-loss record in Pool B. They face off on Tuesday.

Venezuela and the Philippines both stand at 2-2, with the Venezuelans occupying the No. 3 spot on seven points and the Alas Girls in fourth with six points.

That gives Alas Pilipinas and Venezuela, which clash on Tuesday, a shot at moving up the ladder and avoid the top team from Pool D.

The top four from each six-team pool advance to the Round of 16.

Mexico is running fifth with a 1-3 record with three points, but can still raise its total to six with a three- or four-set victory over Tunisia.

For Alas Pilipinas Girls—supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, and Asics—a convincing victory over Venezuela will vault them back up to No. 2. Even a five-set loss would yield one point and earn them a spot in the Round of 16.

A three- or four-set defeat, coupled with a Mexico sweep of Tunisia, would relegate the Philippines to the classification phase.

Korea leads Pool D at 4-0, Italy is in second with a 3-1 record, followed by Chinese Taipei and Puerto Rico at 2-2.

Alas Pilipinas had a solid start but struggled to respond when Peru started catching fire amid the blare of horns and a raucous crowd.

The Philippines squandered a 10-point lead in the third set, at one point allowing Peru to string up eight straight.

Nahir Cueva Coaguila led Peru with 19 points on 17 attacks and two blocks, Fernanda De Los Angeles Pinto Tellez added 16 points on 13 attacks and three aces, while Cielo Yamileth Quispe Venegas had 10 points on nine attacks and a block.

Fourteen-year-old Sharina Rhyza Lleses led Alas Pilipinas with 18 points, all on attacks, Caera Celis had 17 points on 15 attacks and two aces, while Xyz Rayco scored 12 on 10 attacks and two aces.