Fake MTPB officer nabbed in Manila

By Diann Calucin

A man posing as a traffic enforcer for the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) was arrested after being caught stopping motorists without proper identification in Tondo, Manila.

Police said Marc Arquero, 39, was apprehended at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, along Road 10 corner Jacinto Street. He was wearing a MTPB polo shirt when actual MTPB enforcers spotted him flagging down motorcycles and trucks.

The enforcers approached Arquero, identified themselves, and asked him to present his credentials.

When he failed to show any identification, they immediately placed him under arrest and confiscated the MTPB uniform he was wearing, which was later marked as evidence.

Arquero was then brought to the Smokey Mountain Police Community Precinct by the arresting officers—MTPB enforcers Kenneth Naval, Oscar De Leon, and Marvin Manuel—along with police personnel, for investigation.

Authorities said Arquero, listed as unemployed and a resident of Tondo, remains in custody as complaints for alleged violations of Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority and Official Functions) and Article 179 (Illegal Use of Uniform or Insignia) of the Revised Penal Code are being prepared for filing with the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.