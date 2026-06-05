Australian legend graces Subic CT IRONMAN spectacle

SUBIC BAY – Five-time triathlon world champion Craig “Crowie” Alexander is bringing his legendary aura, prestige and world-class star power to Subic Bay, serving as the ultimate beacon of inspiration for the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay blasting off this Sunday, June 7.

While the Australian icon – who famously dominated the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic in 2016 – has retired from competitive racing and won’t be battling the field, his mere presence elevates the country’s premier triathlon into an extraordinary celebration.

For the more than 1,500 participants hailing from 45 countries, Alexander stands as living proof of what grit can achieve, igniting the fire of local hopefuls chasing not just personal glory, but a ticket to the world stage.

“Craig is here to celebrate the milestone 10th staging of the IRONMAN 70.3 and the fifth anniversary of the full IRONMAN Philippines,” said Princess Galura, president and managing director of the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. “He will give a pep talk to the participants and bike out.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest endurance athletes in sports history, Alexander cemented his legacy in 2011 by capturing both the IRONMAN and IM 70.3 World Championships in the same year – a historic “double” that remains the stuff of triathlon lore.

Title sponsor Century Tuna anchors the weekend with its unwavering commitment to both marquee events, cementing Subic Bay’s status as a world-class racing destination.

Backers of the event are Subic Bay, MPTC, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, PSC, TIEZA, NST-IAC, ROKA, Amlan, 2GO, GU, Santé, Teresa Marble, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, One Sports, Cignal, and Sportograf.com, with additional support from Oman, HOKA, Breitling, AG1, Hyperice, Rouvy, and Zoot.

His arrival has already supercharged the energy in Subic Bay, which kicked off Friday with the vibrant Sun Life Underpants Run, perfectly blending fitness, fun and charity.

The excitement builds on Saturday (June 6) as the future stars of the sport take center stage in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run. This competitive yet fun-filled event gives youngsters their own taste of crossing a world-class finish line, electrifying the venue with raw inspiration and heartwarming family support.

It all leads to the weekend’s crowning jewels on Sunday, where close to 500 elite endurance athletes will push their minds and bodies to the absolute limit in the punishing full IRONMAN – a grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and a full 42km marathon run.

Simultaneously, hundreds of competitors will mark the decade-long staging of the IM 70.3, taking on a formidable 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run.

Fueling Sunday’s high-octane energy are the short-course formats, led by the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint. Featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, it offers an accessible comeback route for returning athletes and a lightning-fast arena for speed specialists. Making an exciting weekend debut is the beginner-friendly Super Sprint. With a gentle 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run, it serves as the ultimate introductory gateway for first-timers looking to taste the multisport thrill.

Beyond the milestone anniversary celebrations, this weekend’s races carry a profound, high-stakes drama. The IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay serves as a rare gateway for Filipino athletes dreaming of the global stage, offering 45 coveted qualifying slots to the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France set on Sept. 12-13.

For details, visit the official event pages at www.ironman.com/im703-subic-bay-philippines or sunrisesprint.com.