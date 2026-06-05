HeadlinesNews

5 arrested in Cavite student hazing death

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

CAVITE – Police confirmed the arrest of five individuals in connection with the hazing that claimed the life of maritime student Mark Kenneth Alcedo in March.

A report from the Police Regional Office 4A stated that the suspects were apprehended in General Trias City on Wednesday, June 3.

The suspects were identified as alias “Archie,” alias “John,” alias “Johnlee,” alias “Dario,” and alias “Kenneth.”

They were arrested by virtue of a warrant issued on June 1 by the Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 90 in Dasmariñas City, for violation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. No bail was recommended.

On March 1, 19-year-old Alcedo was subjected to hazing in an open field in Dasmariñas. He was later brought to a hospital in General Trias, where he died from his injuries. (Carla Bauto-Dena)

 

Horn tells Pacquiao: ‘You have my ultimate respect’
Retired, active cops say they, too, were victims of Garins
Mac and cheese panini
Drug personalities crowd W. Visayas jail
Estrada team snubs formal turnover of documents
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Australian legend graces Subic CT IRONMAN spectacle

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Australian legend graces Subic CT IRONMAN spectacle
Headlines Sports
Francine Diaz, maldita nga ba?
Entertainment Timing
PCU-D outlasts UB in PGFlex-UCAL e-sports final
Basketball Headlines Sports
MPBL: Caloocan extends win run to 11; Cebu, Rizal subdue rivals
Basketball Headlines Sports