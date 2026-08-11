Ateneo seeks dialogue with Baterbonia’s family amid grief

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) has issued a public appeal to meet again with the family of the late basketball player Rene Baterbonia, following a podcast interview by his mother, Rovelyn.

In a statement on Monday, Aug. 10, the university said it was “heartbreaking” to witness the grief still endured by the Baterbonia family after Rene and teammate Divine Adili drowned during a training activity in Aurora last June 8.

ADMU stressed that it has made repeated efforts to reach out to the Baterbonia family since Rene’s wake, where University President Fr. Bobby Yap personally offered condolences, prayers, and support.

The university noted that while it respected the family’s request for space in the weeks leading to Rene’s 40th day commemoration, it has since sought opportunities to meet again but has not yet been granted one.

“We take this opportunity to reach out once again to the Baterbonia family, this time publicly, in the hope that we can finally sit down with them again, listen to them, provide the answers we can, and extend whatever care or support they may need,” ADMU said.

The university emphasized that its appeal was made in the spirit of compassion and accountability, assuring the family that it remains ready to provide assistance whenever they are prepared to engage.