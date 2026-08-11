Fetus found inside trash bin at Tondo condo

By Diann Calucin

Police are investigating after a housekeeper discovered a fetus inside a trash bin at a condominium in Tondo, Manila.

Authorities said the housekeeper found the remains inside an eco‑bag around 8 p.m. on August 9 while cleaning the disposal area between Buildings 2 and 4. The fetus was later brought to a funeral home.

Investigators noted that the large number of residents in the condominium has made it difficult to immediately identify who left the eco‑bag.

The absence of CCTV cameras in the disposal area has also hampered efforts to trace the person responsible.

Police are now checking for possible witnesses and coordinating with condominium management on security measures.

The investigation remains ongoing, with charges to be determined once the circumstances and the individual responsible are established.