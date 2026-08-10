Basilan town mayor, allies charged over 2025 election ambush

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Department of Justice (DOJ) Regional Prosecution Office XIV has recommended the filing of three counts of murder, two counts of frustrated murder, and multiple counts of attempted murder against Hadji Muhtammad, Basilan Mayor Arsina Kahing Nanoh, six alleged accomplices, and seven unidentified individuals over the deadly election‑related sea ambush that killed three people during the May 12, 2025 local elections.

In a 28‑page Joint Resolution dated July 2, 2026, prosecutors found probable cause to charge Mayor Nanoh, her husband Nadz, her father Hadji Rahim Kahing, her uncle Walihiul Allama, Barangay Sangbay Small Chairman Lucman Kahing, security aide Tudy Bayro, Sing Hassan, and seven “John Does.”

The complaint against Nurissa Kahing was dismissed for lack of evidence linking her to the attack.

The case stemmed from a predawn sea ambush near Barangay Sangbay Big, Hadji Muhtammad, where a pump boat carrying supporters and poll watchers of rival mayoral candidate Hadji Jamar Abdulla Mansul was allegedly intercepted by two speedboats reportedly owned by Mayor Nanoh.

At around 1 a.m. on May 12, 2025, gunmen wearing Philippine National Police (PNP) uniforms allegedly opened fire, killing Ben Bakil and Murasidol Abdurahman instantly, while Samir Jamiri Allil later died from his injuries. Survivors Habir Alih and Saldi Alih sustained serious bullet wounds.

Although Mayor Nanoh was not at the scene, prosecutors concluded she was part of a conspiracy, citing ownership of the speedboats, the involvement of her relatives and security personnel, and the alleged political motive of preventing the victims from voting for her opponent.

The DOJ rejected the initial police claim that the incident was a legitimate law enforcement operation after forensic tests showed the victims were negative for gunpowder residue, indicating they had not fired weapons.

The DOJ also dismissed criminal charges filed against the surviving victims and referred the conduct of the responding police officers to the National Police Commission and the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) for administrative investigation over possible grave abuse of authority and irregularities in the operation.