Zamboanga lifter snatches 3 gold medals in Asian meet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Jhodie Peralta delivered five medals in two divisions for Team Philippines at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The Zamboanga City standout captured two gold and one silver medal in the youth women’s 53 kg division, as well as one gold and one silver in the junior women’s 53 kg to add more medals in the Team PH’s war chest.

She ruled the youth class with a total lift of 188 kgs after posting 86 kg for the gold medal in snatch, and 102 kg for silver in clean & jerk.

In the junior category, she topped the snatch with 86 kg, but finished fourth in clean & jerk with 102 kg to settle for the silver in total with 188 kgs, just one kg lighter than eventual champion Natcha Kaewnoi of Thailand.

The Filipino lifters now have 13 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals after a massive haul on Saturday, Aug. 8, where five lifters collected eight gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Still scheduled to see action are world youth champion Albert Ian Delos Santos (men’s 70kg), Jea Mae Palagtiw (women’s 69kg) and Rhianne Cabalida (women’s 77kg), and junior athletes Rosalinda Faustino (women’s 57kg) and Mango Prince David Tarro (men’s 65kg).