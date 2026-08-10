Quiboloy extradition ruling in weeks – Palace

By Betheena Unite

President Marcos said the government will announce its decision on the United States’ request to extradite detained pastor Apollo Quiboloy “in a couple of weeks.”

Malacañang emphasized that the request must undergo thorough evaluation, with the President weighing all options before making a final announcement.

“Opo, nakausap po natin kanina mismo ang Pangulo at sinabi po niya na kailangan po talaga itong pag‑aralan mabuti pero in a couple of weeks ay magbibigay po sila ng anunsyo kung ano ang magiging desisyon para dito,” Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Monday, Aug. 10.

Castro explained that extradition is governed by the treaty with the US, and the Philippine government is considering two possible courses of action: keeping Quiboloy in the country while his case is heard locally or suspending proceedings here to allow his extradition to the United States.

She stressed that the President has not yet indicated his preference, reiterating that the announcement will come within weeks.

On Aug. 6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed it had received the US government’s request for Quiboloy’s extradition and endorsed the matter to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Quiboloy was taken into government custody on Sept. 8, 2024, after surrendering to authorities inside the 30‑hectare KOJC compound in Davao City following a 16‑day police operation to serve his arrest warrant.