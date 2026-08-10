Drug suspect clash leaves PDEA agent dead, 3 Marines injured

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent was killed and three Marines were wounded during an anti‑illegal drug operation in Barangay Paniogan, Bongao, Tawi‑Tawi, on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The operation targeted former Abu Sayyaf member and high‑value drug suspect Jimhar Jawadil, alias “Boss M,” along with three other high‑value individuals.

When Jawadil and his followers opened fire on government forces serving a warrant of arrest, PDEA–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region intelligence agent Enfernie Jim Dayag, 29, was fatally hit.

Three Marines — Corporals Gideon Buenaventura and Levie Lumay, and battalion commander Lt. Col. Richard Malabanan — also sustained injuries in the exchange of gunfire.

Malabanan suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was airlifted to Zamboanga City for urgent treatment.

Jawadil was also killed in the crossfire.

Authorities recovered shabu valued at ₱1.8 million and a cache of firearms from the suspects.

A manhunt is ongoing for Jawadil’s companions who escaped, while police continue their follow‑up investigation.