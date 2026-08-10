Severe floods force mass evacuations in Cavite

By Carla Bauto Dena

Nearly 27,000 individuals have been displaced as the southwest monsoon continues to bring rains and flooding to Cavite province.

The latest situation report from the Cavite Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said 9,703 individuals, or 2,864 families, were being accommodated in evacuation centers as of Sunday, Aug. 9.

Another 17,247 individuals, or 5,038 families, were displaced but staying outside evacuation centers, bringing the total number of displaced residents to 26,950.

The PDRRMC reported 97 weather‑related incidents across four cities and municipalities in the province. One individual was injured in a vehicular crash.

Authorities also recorded 26 partially damaged houses and nine totally damaged houses.

Gov. Abeng Remulla announced the suspension of classes at all levels on Monday, Aug. 10, due to inclement weather.

In Bacoor City, authorities are monitoring water levels in several flooded streets, where floodwaters have reached five to seven inches.

As of 7:19 a.m., the water level at Molino Dam was recorded at 4.8 meters, with water overflowing and strong currents observed.