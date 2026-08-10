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Baguio landslide kills 4 amid heavy rains

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The landslide in Barangay Guisad Surong which killed 4 individuals on Sunday, Aug. 9. (Photo from Baguio PIO)

By Zaldy Comanda

‎ BAGUIO CITY — A landslide in Barangay Guisad Surong on Sunday night claimed the lives of four residents, including two children.

The fatalities were identified as a 17‑year‑old female student, a nine‑year‑old boy, a nine‑year‑old girl, and a 56‑year‑old man.

Three houses were buried in the incident. Rescuers managed to pull three survivors from the rubble — a 27‑year‑old man, a 27‑year‑old woman, and a 77‑year‑old pastor — all of whom were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Six individuals remain missing, among them children aged three and eight, as search operations involving 150 rescuers continue.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said a total of 13 people were affected by the landslide.

Magalong noted that the area remains dangerous due to the steep hillside and loose soil.

Additional equipment is being brought in to clear a large slab at the site, while residents in nearby high‑risk zones have been evacuated.

Authorities are also monitoring other landslide‑prone areas, with 14 incidents already recorded in the city amid persistent heavy rains.

Magalong urged residents to stay alert for warning signs such as falling trees, soil erosion, and ground cracks, and to immediately call 911 in case of emergencies.

 

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