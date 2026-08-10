‘Starboy’ Manas gives Spain’s Ferrari big scare in Last 16

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipino AJ ‘Starboy’ Manas blew an opportunity to beat one of the biggest names in billiards as tremendous pressure got the better of him, suffering a heartbreaking 9-10 loss to Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain in Last 16 of the 2026 Florida 9-Ball Open at the Caribe Royale in Orlando over the weekend.

Regarded as one the rising stars of the sport, Manas battled back from a 0-4 deficit to zoom to a commanding 9-5 lead that put him a rack away from achieving one of his biggest wins in a flourishing career.

But the 19-year-old phenom self-destructed in the 15th rack to the disappointment of his supporters.

He first missed the No. 3 ball before misfiring again on No. 5.

That gave Ruiz an opening to mount a searing comeback.

As he is known as ‘Ferrari’ back home, Sanchez Ruiz, 34, sped to victory – thanks immensely to his veteran poise.

Despite the setback, it was still an impressive finish for the Reyes Cup MVP after becoming the lone Filipino standing in the annual top-tier competition where he set to take a consolation prize of $4,000 (P242,820).

His other six compatriots in the 256-field, including world champion Carlo Biado, fell by the wayside along the way.

Prior to his exit, Manas hacked out a 10-3 victory over veteran Jayson Shaw of Great Britain in Round of 32. He also toppled Austrian Max Lechner, 10-4, in Round of 64, that came after his dominant knockout stage opener over American Gage Smith, 10-0.

He also dispatched Ricky Isaac of Trinidad and Tobago (9-3) and Pascal Dufresne of Canada (9-2) in the first stage.

Meanwhile, Ruiz was beaten soon after by eventual semifinalist American Shane van Boening, 10-6, in the quarters of the tilt that had a $225,000 (more than P13.6 million) prize pool.

Playing in the semis are Van Boening against Albanian Eklen Kaci, while Greek Alex Kazakis faces Venezuelan Jesus Atencio.