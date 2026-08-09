Alas Women show poise, edge Indonesia for first-ever SEA V. Cup silver

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Alas Pilipinas women’s team displayed nerves of steel and came through with the big hits to outlast Indonesia in four sets, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 33-31 to claim the national crew’s first-ever silver medal finish in the 2026 SEA V Cup Leg 2 on Sunday, Aug. 9 in Thailand.

The Filipinas survived a marathon fourth set, saving eight set points against Indonesia before delivering the killing blow to complete Alas’ redemption after missing on the podium in the first leg in Vietnam.

Alyssa Solomon unloaded 17 points — none bigger than her cross-court hit that knotted the count at 30-all before Fifi Sharma put the Filipinas ahead after a block on Ersandrina Devega.

Devega tried to tie the set for Indonesia but she went wide on her attack, allowing Alas to pull off the great escape.

Bella Belen and Eya Laure also had their moments to finish with 17 points apiece while Dell Palomata anchored the team’s solid net defense with six blocks to finish with nine.

Jia de Guzman steadied the ship for Alas with 27 excellent sets while also tallying four points on three attacks and a block.

Interestingly, it was the Indonesians, who snapped Alas’ four-straight bronze medal finishes in the tournament. The victory also came in the aftermath of Alas’ first win against Vietnam in the last seven years.