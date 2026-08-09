Berce, Tablante bags historic silver in girls’ U15 doubles

Seanna Berce and Psalm Tablante secured a historic silver medal for the Philippines in the girls’ under-15 doubles as the inaugural Philippine Junior International Series, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, concluded Sunday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

The University of Perpetual Help System DALTA-Laguna students battled Malaysia’s Leanne Fong and Xin Lian Yiew until the final rally, but the Malaysian pair ultimately prevailed, 21-19, 21-13, to become the tournament’s first-ever champions on the event supported by Yonex, Sunrise, Smart, Gameville Central Park, Cignal, mWell, MVP Sports Foundation, Maynilad, Jollibee, Milksha, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, PLDT, TELESCOOP, and Uratex.

“Malungkot po kami na natalo kami, pero babalik po kami nang mas malakas. Babawi po kami,” said Berce.

“Parehas lang po sa nararamdaman ni Seanna, pero alam po namin ‘di po yun yung 100 percent po namin. Pero ginawa po namin yung best po namin ngayon tsaka nagkasundo kami, tsaka ang importante nakapagfinals kami,” Tablante added.

Despite the defeat, the 12-year-old pair from Laguna cherished the opportunity to represent the Philippines and show what young Filipino athletes can accomplish when given the chance.

“Sobrang importante po para sa ‘min kasi wala po talaga kaming budget. Pero nagulat kami nagkaroon ng pagkakataon kaya grinab na po namin yung opportunity, tsaka pinaghandaan po namin,” said Tablante, a native of Biñan.

Fong and Yiew’s victory highlighted Malaysia’s strong showing in the tournament, which brought together young badminton players from more than 30 countries.

Doubles specialist Khairul Azlan Khashah emerged as a two-time champion after capturing both the mixed and men’s under-19 doubles titles.

The 16-year-old Khashah and Nur Aina Maisarah defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Tat Duy Loi and Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, 21-16, 21-8, in the mixed U19 final.

Khashah later teamed up with Yusuf M. Iqbal to claim the men’s U19 doubles crown, edging their opponents, 21-16, 17-21, 23-21.

Julius Yeo also delivered gold for Malaysia in the boys’ U15 singles, defeating Thailand’s Thadesha Udomhunsakul, 21-14, 21-9.

Hwee Ling Leong and Min Yi Teoh added another Malaysian title in the women’s U19 doubles after escaping Thailand’s Kungkaew Kakanik and Montra Sae Jiew, 21-16, 21-19.

Kakanik bounced back in the women’s U19 singles, beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, 22-20, 14-21, 21-13, while Nguyen Tat Duy Loi claimed the men’s U19 singles title after overcoming Malaysia’s Leong Din Shan, 20-22, 21-17, 21-16.

Thailand also secured both the boys’ and mixed U15 doubles titles.

Sanwat Choomark and Kamolporn Saelor swept compatriots Shuwichak Meechai and Sirikhorn Chongcharoen, 21-13, 21-17, in the mixed U15 doubles final.

Udomhunsakul bounced back from his singles loss by winning the boys’ U15 doubles alongside Patsakorn Watcharapraphaiphan. The Thai pair rallied past Choomark and Worapat Saengvanich, 16-21, 21-17, 21-18, in a thrilling final.

India claimed the remaining title in the girls’ U15 singles, with its representative defeating Malaysia’s En Yu Lim, 21-13, 21-16.