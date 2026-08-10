Rider hurt in Manila tree collapse

By Diann Calucin

A motorcycle rider was injured after a tree fell on him along Don Quijote Street in Sampaloc, Manila, on Sunday night, August 9, as strong winds and heavy rains swept through the city.

The rider was traversing the road when the tree suddenly collapsed, striking both him and his motorcycle.

He was immediately assisted by responders and brought to a nearby hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

Firefighters responded to the scene and began cutting and clearing the fallen tree to reopen the affected portion of the road.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) coordinated with the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MCDRRMD) for the removal and hauling of debris.

As of Sunday night, Don Quijote Street remained impassable to vehicles while clearing operations were ongoing.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

The incident occurred amid strong winds and continuous rains affecting Manila, prompting authorities to heighten monitoring in areas prone to flooding and falling trees.

Despite the weather disturbance, no power outages were reported in the city as of posting.