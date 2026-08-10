Volleyball association elects new officials

Frank Lao was elected president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on a rainy Monday, Aug. 10, at the Solaire Theater Southlinks Boardroom 2M.

Also elected were Atty. Donn Kapunan (vice president), Rommel Ng (treasurer), POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton (auditor) and board of trustees Sienna Olaso, Francis Chad Salimbangon, ⁠Carmela Gamboa, ⁠Rustico Camangian, Mohamad Bernan Jr. and ⁠Jonas Cabochan.

Asian Volleyball Confederation President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, the first PNVF president, was also elected to the board while Donaldo Caringal was appointed secretary-general.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who was present during the election, welcomed the new set of officers, saying they are all “committed” for the growth of the sport.

The two others on the 13-member board—male and female representative from the athletes’ commission—will be announced soon.

The POC thus relinquished its role as “caretaker” of the federation which was mandated by volleyball’s world governing body, FIVB, which suspended the previous PNVF elected into office November 21 last year primarily on poor governance.

The Alas Pilipinas Men and Women teams that were formed under POC supervision for the Aich-Nagoya 20th Asian Games during the suspension, Tolentino said, will remain.

FIVB appointed Ad Hoc Committee chair Hila Asanuma of Palau and FIVB External Legal Consultant Atty. Alexa Monica Dabao witnessed and certified the exercise.