P6.5-M smuggled cigarettes intercepted in Zamboanga City

By Liza Jocson and PNA

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police seized smuggled cigarettes valued at P6.5 million and arrested two individuals in a law enforcement operation here on Thursday afternoon.

Police Lt. Col. Joel Senogat Jr., commander of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (ZCMFC), identified the suspects as “Abdullah” and “Hussin.”

Senogat said they were apprehended when the operating team intercepted a motorboat at about 3:30 p.m. while patrolling near Layag-Layag Island, Barangay Talon-Talon.

“Upon inspection, the vessel was found loaded with suspected smuggled cigarettes. The crew failed to present valid shipping or transport documents for the cargo,” he said Friday.

Recovered from the suspects were 2,182 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P6.5 million.

The motorboat and cargo were towed to the 2nd ZCMFC wharf on RT Lim Boulevard, Barangay Baliwasan, this city.

The contraband will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

The 2nd ZCMFC, as a seaborne unit, frequently conducts maritime patrol operations within the territorial waters of Zamboanga City to strengthen coastal security against the entry of contraband and ensure public safety.