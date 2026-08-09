Solons press ‘Maleta Boys’ to expose ‘king’ behind affidavits

By Ellson Quismorio

The 18 “maleta boys” who retracted their affidavits have betrayed their role as “pawns,” and must now reveal who their “king” is.

Remarks from Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. and former Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers highlight this demand as authorities deliberate on how to handle the recantation of at least four of the controversial bodyguards involved in the flood control projects scandal.

“Their recantations clearly show that someone prepared a script and used them to spread false allegations against senior government officials and members of the House prosecution panel,” Barbers said, describing them as mere “pawns” in the situation.

The former overall chairman of the House quad‑committee (quad‑comm) was referring to the solon‑prosecutors seeking a conviction against Vice President Sara Duterte in her ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Barbers, now serving as House impeachment adviser, said the recantations bolster the credibility of the House prosecution panel.

“Ang pagbawi ay nagpapakita na may nagdikta at nag‑udyok sa kanila na magsinungaling, at ito ay isang sadyang pag‑atake para siraan ang impeachment process. Malamang konsensya at napakong pangako ang dahilan ng pagbawi nila,” he noted.

Reports identified Rosebert Macasasa Waupan, Cecilio Serafica Larroder Jr., Benny Bulontate, and Bernard Tube—former bodyguards of ex‑Ako Bicol party‑list Rep. Zaldy Co—as the four who executed separate affidavits withdrawing statements previously submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Abante, the current quad‑comm overall chairman, challenged the four “maleta boys” who recanted to identify those allegedly behind the preparation of fabricated affidavits.

He said the recantations raise serious questions, particularly after the four claimed they had been pressured, threatened, or induced into signing prepared affidavits.

“Ang hinihingi natin ay simple: buong katotohanan. Kung fabricated ang mga affidavit, sino ang nag‑fabricate? Kung scripted, sino ang gumawa ng script? Kung may mastermind, pangalanan at patunayan,” Abante said.

Their previous sworn statements contained allegations against President Marcos, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Co, and several other political figures.

They also claimed that lawyer Levito Baligod was among those who allegedly directed their activities and coached them on their public statements.

“If they are now saying that their previous affidavits were fabricated, then they have a responsibility to identify the people behind them. Name names, tell the whole story, and present the evidence,” added Abante, who last February endorsed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Duterte.

Abante stressed that a recantation alone does not settle the issue of truth or falsehood. He said the new allegations of fabrication, coercion, and inducement must likewise be scrutinized and supported by evidence.

Earlier, Abante filed libel and cyberlibel complaints against Baligod and 18 former bodyguards after being implicated in allegations involving supposed deliveries of cash‑filled luggage.