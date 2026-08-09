Rescue teams aid 264 evacuees in Muntinlupa, Valenzuela floods

By Jonathan Hicap and Hannah Nicol

A total of 64 families, or 264 individuals, were evacuated in Muntinlupa and Valenzuela as heavy rains from the southwest monsoon continued to trigger rising water levels and flooding.

In Muntinlupa, 31 families (132 individuals) sought shelter in evacuation centers.

Based on data from the city government’s Social Services Department, 18 families are staying at Bagong Silang Elementary School, 11 families at the DRT covered court in Barangay Putatan, and two families at Villa Carolina Pavilion in Barangay Tunasan.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon said the city government has activated emergency response measures, with search and rescue teams and equipment on standby, while advising residents in flood-prone areas to conduct preemptive evacuation.

In Valenzuela, 33 families (132 individuals) evacuated as a precaution amid rising water levels.

Fifteen families are staying at Valenzuela National High School in Barangay Marulas, while 18 families are at Luis Francisco Elementary School in Barangay Veinte Reales.

The city government said evacuation centers are prepared with food supplies and disaster kits, while search and rescue vehicles, medical teams, and even facilities for evacuees’ pets have been readied.

The Alagang Valenzuelano Kitchen on Wheels has also been placed on standby to provide hot meals.

Authorities in both cities emphasized that monitoring and response operations are ongoing, urging residents to follow advisories and proceed to designated evacuation centers if necessary.