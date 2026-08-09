382K affected, hundreds evacuated amid torrential rains

By Martin Sadongdong

The combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and previous tropical cyclones “Luis” and “Maymay” have affected around 382,000 people across eight regions, as heavy rains triggered flooding, landslides, and dangerous sea conditions.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said the affected population—equivalent to 110,000 families—was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos (Region 1), Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3), Calabarzon (Region 4A), Mimaropa (Region 4B), Bicol (Region 5), and Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9).

Of this number, about 2,200 families or 7,300 people were staying in 86 evacuation centers, while 1,132 families or 3,700 people were staying outside evacuation centers.

The death toll remained at six, while seven others were injured in incidents linked to the weather disturbances. OCD information officer Diego Mariano said the figures were still subject to validation.

Meanwhile, no missing persons were reported as of 6 a.m.

As rains continued, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) carried out rescue and evacuation operations in communities affected by flooding and rough seas.

In Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, two fishermen were rescued after their motorbanca capsized off Barangay 32-B La Paz on Aug. 8.

The fishermen were fishing in the area when their motorbanca encountered large waves and capsized, according to the PCG.

Personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station Laoag City, assisted by local residents, reached the fishermen using a bamboo raft. Both were brought safely ashore and reported to be in good condition.

They were later turned over to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for medical assessment.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan commended the Coast Guard Sub-Station Laoag City personnel and the local residents who helped in the rescue.

On land, the Coast Guard Station Cavite and Coast Guard Outpost Imus evacuated about 102 residents affected by severe flooding in Imus City, Cavite.

In Nasugbu, Batangas, the PCG Sub-Station Nasugbu also evacuated 87 residents from Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Calayo, after flooding hit the area.

Another 50 residents were evacuated in Barangay Libjo, Batangas City, by the PCG and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. They were brought to Libjo Elementary School, which served as a temporary evacuation center.

The PCG said it remained on alert in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas and urged residents to cooperate with authorities and follow safety advisories.

Additionally, sea travel was disrupted by the weather, as the PCG Command Center monitored 215 stranded passengers, 105 rolling cargoes, and eight stranded vessels in 22 affected ports from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The affected ports were under the Coast Guard districts of Western Visayas, Bicol, Southern Tagalog, and Central Visayas.

Flooding and landslides also added to the damage already recorded by the OCD. A total of 148 houses were damaged—138 partially and 10 totally destroyed.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P105.5 million, while agricultural losses reached P3.53 million.

The government and its partners had provided P13.21 million worth of assistance to affected families, according to the OCD.