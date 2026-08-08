San Miguel, TNT make it rain in dominant wins

By REYNALD MAGALLON

It was raining inside the Ynares Center in Montalban on Saturday, Aug. 8 — literally and figuratively.

Not even several roof leaks and the heavy downpour outside the venue could take San Miguel away from its offensive rhythm, making it rain from all angles en route to a 131-79 victory over Macau in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

George King fired all of his 19 points through the first 10 minutes of the contest as the Beermen took an 80-37 lead at the half and they never let go of the gas pedal to pick up their sixth win in eight games.

The 43-point lead for SMB at intermission was already an all-time biggest margin after two quarters, beating the previous record of 40 points, which was made by Sta. Lucia took a 58-18 lead over Coca-Cola during the 2007-08 season.

The lead ballooned to as big as 62 points before settling for the 52-point win.

All but one player scored for San Miguel with Don Trollano firing 17 points and six assists while Jericho Cruz had 14 points and five assists. Jeron Teng chipped in 13 while Marcio Lassiter and JM Calma added 12 apiece.

June Mar Fajardo had nine points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Meanwhile, Jordan Heading announced his return in style as TNT whipped Titan Ultra 114-80 to return to the winning column in the Group A action

After missing the last few games due to a shoulder injury, Heading was on target and fired 23 points to spearhead the Tropang 5G who are finally getting their key players back.

TNT came out firing, immediately building a double-digit spread in the opening frame and never looked back from there to improve their record to 4-3, good for the third spot behind San Miguel and group leader NLEX.

Heading was hardly bothered by the shoulder injury that forced him to miss the last two games, nailing four triples while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser posted a conference-best of 19 points.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson also had 19 points to go with 12 rebounds while Rey Nambatac had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

TNT was also impeccable on the defensive end, limiting Titan Ultra import Tirell Brown, who averaged 29 points per game, to just 14 points and 11 rebounds while committing seven turnovers.