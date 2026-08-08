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Alas Women end 15-game losing streak to Vietnam

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Eya Laure helps Alas Women end their seven-year losing streak to region's powerhouse Vietnam. (SAVA)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Alas Pilipinas finally put an end to a seven-year of futility against Vietnam with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 escape to barge into the win column in the 2026 Women’s SEA V. Cup at the Chiang Mai Sports Complex in Thailand on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Eager to snap a four-game losing run since the opening leg last week, the Nationals played like wounded tigers as they recovered from a lethargic opening set show to win the next three sets – thanks to Eya Laure, Alyssa Solomon, and Bella Belen.

The deadly troika were a sight to behold as they shattered Vietnam’s defense time and again.

In the fourth set, Alas almost squandered a 19-13 lead after Vietnam tied the game at 22.

There, Belen doused cold water on the Vietnamese with a thunderous spike before Laure rose to the occasion twice – unleashing a kill and putting up a defensive gem – the last one triggering a wild celebration from the PH bench.

The win was the first by any PH team against Vietnam since 2019, thus ending a 15-game losing skid by the Filipinas to the perennial Southeast Asian Games podium finishers.

Alas improved to 1-1 and can further boost its podium bid this time – after missing out in Leg 1 when it battles Indonesia on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the same venue.

Vietnam, on the other hand, seeks its first win against first leg champion Thailand.

Laure steered the Taka Minowa-mentored crew with 22 points, while Solomon and Belen backstopped her with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Thea Gagate had also a double-digit scoring with 10 points, thanks to skipper Jia De Guzman’s brilliant playmaking.

Dell Palomata also shone with nine points on five attacks and four blocks. On the other hand, Thúy powered Vietnam with 25 points in a losing cause.

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