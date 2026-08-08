Pinoy playwrights, this is your shot

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Got a story you’re dying to see onstage? This could be your shot.

Teatro Panalo, a new theater festival produced by Wishbone Collective, Inc. and presented by Puregold, is now hunting for original plays and musicals from Filipino writers.

And they’re not just looking for seasoned theater names. Amateur and professional Filipino playwrights, 18 and above, are welcome to submit their work.

Twelve original pieces will make the final cut: eight straight plays and four musicals. Each selected playwright will receive P100,000, plus professional support to develop the work for a live audience.

Festival Director Vincent de Jesus said they want stories with their own voice.

“We’re looking for authentic voices, fresh perspectives, and stories that deserve to be seen on the stage,” he said.

Entries can be in Filipino or English and may tackle any genre or theatrical style. The catch? The work must be an original one-act piece designed to run for around 35 to 40 minutes.

No adaptations. No translations. And definitely no AI-generated scripts.

Musical entries must also come with demo recordings.

Think your script has what it takes? You have until 11:59 p.m. on September 11, 2026, to submit. The shortlist will be announced on October 6, followed by presentations before the Selection Committee from October 14 to 16.

The final 12 works will then undergo Wishbone’s professional incubation program, with dramaturgical guidance and production support before hitting the stage.

The inaugural Teatro Panalo festival is scheduled for February to March 2027.

So, aspiring playwrights, dust off that script.

As de Jesus put it: “The next great Filipino play may be waiting behind an unopened script.”