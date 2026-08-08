Six dead, 261K affected due to cyclones, ‘habagat’ – OCD

By Martin Sadongdong

Two additional fatalities were reported due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones “Maymay” and “Luis,” along with the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat), raising the death toll to six, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The OCD confirmed the two new deaths in La Union, Ilocos Region (Region 1): a 35‑year‑old man who was electrocuted and another who drowned.

Earlier, the OCD reported that two cooks died in a landslide at a restaurant kitchen in Benguet, while two siblings were killed in a rockslide in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Seven people were also injured in Benguet—five in a landslide in Baguio City, one in a vehicular accident in Kapangan town, and another in a landslide in La Trinidad. No missing persons were reported.

The combined weather disturbances have affected 74,755 families, or 261,048 individuals, across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3), Calabarzon (Region 4A), Mimaropa (Region 4B), Bicol (Region 5), and Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9).

Of these, 2,519 families, or 7,580 individuals, are staying in 83 evacuation centers.

A total of 120 houses were damaged—112 partially and eight totally destroyed. Infrastructure damage was estimated at ₱105.5 million, while agricultural losses reached ₱3.53 million.

The government has so far provided ₱7.38 million worth of assistance to affected communities.