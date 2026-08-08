HeadlinesNews

Cop drowns while saving companions in river patrol

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A 40-year-old policeman drowned on a river while saving his three companions during a patrol in Barangay Luna, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Friday, Aug. 7. (Photo courtesy of Cadiz City Police Station)

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – Police Master Sgt. Fernando Marfa, 40, of the Cadiz City Police Station, drowned while rescuing his companions during a river patrol in Sitio Bisang, Barangay Luna, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Friday, Aug. 7.

According to Police Lt. Daleen Grace Loreno, Marfa was on patrol with members of the Bantay Dagat when river water began entering their motorboat amid heavy rain.

His companions were swept away by the strong current, prompting Marfa to dive in and attempt to save them.

He was overpowered by the raging waters and later declared dead at a hospital after his body was retrieved.

The Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO‑NIR) paid tribute to Marfa’s sacrifice, describing his final act as one of extraordinary courage.

“Marfa exemplified the true meaning of service above self. His final act was one of extraordinary courage, choosing to risk his own life to save others,” said Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, PRO‑NIR director.

Cardiño added that Marfa’s heroism embodies the highest ideals of public service and the noblest traditions of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The regional office extended condolences to Marfa’s family and assured them that his bravery will always be remembered and honored.

Authorities emphasized that Marfa’s selfless act highlights the dedication of police personnel who remain steadfast in their sworn duty to protect lives—even in the face of great danger.

 

10th case vs Anti-Terrorism Act filed before SC
Rains seen as new LPA enters PH
Palace pays tribute to late Tribune founder
Binatilyong snatcher, huli
Top teachers, soldiers, cops honored
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Road closures set in Manila for Aug. 9 marathon
Next Article ‘Starboy’ AJ Manas faces tall order in Florida 9-Ball Open Last 16

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Six dead, 261K affected due to cyclones, ‘habagat’ – OCD
Headlines News
‘Starboy’ AJ Manas faces tall order in Florida 9-Ball Open Last 16
Billiards Sports
Road closures set in Manila for Aug. 9 marathon
Headlines News
BFP officer nabbed for extorting ₱150K from applicant
Headlines News