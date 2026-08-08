Cop drowns while saving companions in river patrol

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – Police Master Sgt. Fernando Marfa, 40, of the Cadiz City Police Station, drowned while rescuing his companions during a river patrol in Sitio Bisang, Barangay Luna, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Friday, Aug. 7.

According to Police Lt. Daleen Grace Loreno, Marfa was on patrol with members of the Bantay Dagat when river water began entering their motorboat amid heavy rain.

His companions were swept away by the strong current, prompting Marfa to dive in and attempt to save them.

He was overpowered by the raging waters and later declared dead at a hospital after his body was retrieved.

The Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO‑NIR) paid tribute to Marfa’s sacrifice, describing his final act as one of extraordinary courage.

“Marfa exemplified the true meaning of service above self. His final act was one of extraordinary courage, choosing to risk his own life to save others,” said Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, PRO‑NIR director.

Cardiño added that Marfa’s heroism embodies the highest ideals of public service and the noblest traditions of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The regional office extended condolences to Marfa’s family and assured them that his bravery will always be remembered and honored.

Authorities emphasized that Marfa’s selfless act highlights the dedication of police personnel who remain steadfast in their sworn duty to protect lives—even in the face of great danger.