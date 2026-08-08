Road closures set in Manila for Aug. 9 marathon

By Hannah Nicol

The Manila Police District (MPD) announced road closures and rerouting schemes in parts of Manila on Sunday, Aug. 9, for the Palawan Pay Trilogy Marathon Run 2026.

The traffic measures will take effect at 1 a.m. and will remain in place depending on the actual traffic situation, the MPD said.

The following roads will be closed:

Southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to P. Ocampo Street

Westbound lane of T.M. Kalaw Avenue from M.H. del Pilar Street to Roxas Boulevard

Westbound lane of President Quirino Avenue from M.H. del Pilar Street to Roxas Boulevard

The MPD also advised motorists to take alternative routes during the event.

Trucks and trailer trucks coming from the Delpan area and intending to use the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard must turn left at P. Burgos Avenue and proceed straight to Finance Road toward their destinations.

Vehicles coming from P. Burgos Avenue and heading toward southbound Roxas Boulevard must turn right at Bonifacio Drive.

Motorists coming from Jones, MacArthur, and Quezon bridges who intend to use southbound Roxas Boulevard may take the Round Table toward Maria Orosa Street or proceed straight to Taft Avenue.

Vehicles coming from the westbound lane of Kalaw Avenue and heading toward southbound Roxas Boulevard must turn left at M.H. del Pilar Street.

Motorists coming from United Nations Avenue who intend to use Roxas Boulevard must turn left or right onto the Roxas Boulevard Service Road.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from the westbound lane of Quirino Avenue and heading toward southbound Roxas Boulevard must turn left at Adriatico Street.

The MPD said the reopening of affected roads will be based on the actual traffic situation.