DZBB, Barangay LS top Mega Manila radio shares in July

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network’s Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz and Barangay LS 97.1 topped their respective radio categories in Mega Manila in July, according to Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement data provided by the network.

DZBB recorded a 55.3% audience share among AM stations, ahead of DZMM’s 19.9% and DZRH’s 7.6%, the figures showed.

Barangay LS 97.1 posted a 48.7% share among FM stations, compared with 15.2% for Love Radio and 14.5% for Wish.

The figures measure audience share in Mega Manila and do not represent nationwide radio listenership.

The July results come as radio audiences increasingly have access to stations through multiple platforms, including traditional broadcasts and online streams.

GMA said DZBB programs are also available through YouTube and Facebook Live, while selected programs are simulcast on GTV. Barangay LS 97.1 likewise offers programs and podcasts through digital platforms.

The stations are part of GMA Network’s radio operations, with DZBB broadcasting on 594 kHz and Barangay LS 97.1 operating on FM.

Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement is used to measure radio listening behavior and audience shares in specific markets.