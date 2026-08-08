National Battle of Champions unveiled as PEKAF plots bigger future for arnis

The country’s best arnis athletes converged Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila as the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF) opened its National Battle of Champions, bringing together 358 competitors from across the Philippines for the biennial national championship running from Aug. 7 to 9.

Joining PEKAF President and National Chairperson Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri at the opening were Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Manila Sports Council Director Dale Evangelista, representing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Gregorio expressed support for bringing arnis into more international sporting events, including the Southeast Asian Games, and disclosed plans to host a Southeast Asian Sports Tourism Summit alongside ASEAN activities in the Philippines this November.

The NBOC serves as PEKAF’s national seeding program, giving top performers the opportunity to be drafted into the Philippine National Arnis Team training pool.

“Hindi lang basta 358 athletes ang nandito ngayon. These are champions from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao who fought their way here, and some of them may become the next members of our Philippine National Arnis Team,” Zubiri stressed.

Gregorio also announced cash incentives for members of the Philippine National Arnis Team who competed in the recently concluded 18th World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation World Championship in New Delhi, India, where the lean Philippine contingent of only eight athletes and three coaches brought home 19 gold, four silver and one bronze medal.

“Ito na siguro ang mga susunod na Alex Ealas ng arnis. Imagine that: eight athletes, 24 medals. Masarap mangarap what our arnis athletes can achieve if we give more of them the training, exposure and support they deserve,” Zubiri stressed.Angara, the event’s guest speaker, vowed to work to include arnis among the sports offered scholarships at the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac and provide more events for arnis in the next Palarong Pambansa.⠀

The National Battle of Champions brings together gold and silver medalists from the Luzon and National Capital Region, Visayas and Mindanao qualifying tournaments, with 92 gold medals at stake in the Seniors and Juniors divisions.

“Kung mas maraming kabataan ang mabibigyan ng pagkakataong matuto at lumaban sa arnis, mas marami tayong madi-discover na future champions,” Zubiri pointed out. “Arnis is our national martial art and sport, and our young people should know that they can build a future in a sport that is truly our own.”

Also present during the event were PEKAF EVP Gerard Tongson, Secretary General Rene Tongson, Tournament Director GM Ike Xavier Villaflores, GM Efren Apresto, GM Wilfredo Bacalso, Chairman Patty Jean Caballero, GM Samuel Dulay, Tuhon Vicente Garrucho, GM Danilo Jorquia, GM Generoso Martinada Jr., Doc Paulo Motita, GM Mario Palazuelo, GM Bella Marie Saguin and GM Bernard Sepulveda.

Zubiri also laid out PEKAF’s plans for the coming months, including the formation of the Asian Arnis Federation, the staging of an Asian Arnis Championship and a sustained push to include arnis in the SEA Games.

“Our dream is bigger than just one tournament. Gusto nating dumating ang panahon na regular nang nilalaro ang arnis sa SEA Games, may Asian championships tayo, at may Filipino athletes na recognized across the region as the standard in the sport that came from our own country,” he said.

The opening ceremony also featured a video message from Sparkle actor and Pinoy Big Brother 2025 second runner-up Heath Jornales, an arnis practitioner who encouraged sportsmanship among the competitors and was announced by Zubiri as PEKAF’s new “Arnis Ambassador.”

“Arnis was born here. Dapat tayo rin ang manguna sa pagpapalago nito sa buong mundo. The champions we are watching today can be the athletes who will carry our flag tomorrow,” Zubiri stated.