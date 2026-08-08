PSC welcomes online booking platform for golf: A boost to sports tourism

A first for Philippine golf and a boost to sports tourism.

That, in a nutshell, is Golaman, the official online booking platform that covers 79 golf courses spread over the country, including Manila, Tagaytay, Clark and Subic, Batangas, Cebu and Davao.

Development by the Korean-led company PGRR (Philippine Golf Resort Reservations), the breakthrough app is downloadable on the Android Play Store. It is expected to be fully operated online by Sept. 15, according to PGRR CEO Aaron Kim, who graced the app’s well-attended media launch Friday at the swanky Philippine Sports Commission House.

Kim filled the air with optimism that the online booking app will help install the Philippines as another major golfing destination in Asia and in the ranks of Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The launch gathered major stakeholders led by PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio, National Golf Association of the Philippines president Al Panlilio and sec-gen Bones Floro, Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Arrey Perez and Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles.

“I think this program will click. We’ve been talking about this for the last 12 months and now it’s here. It’s a perfect collaboration,” said Gregorio, confident that more golf courses, among the 120-plus in the country, will step forward.

“I’m sure they will,” added the PSC chief, who is leading the way as chairman of the Philippine Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Committee. “If we push sports tourism we push sports development,” he said.

Also in attendance were representatives of golf courses Lakewood, Pradera, Subic International, Mimosa Plus, South Pacific, Philippine Navy, Villamor and Mt, Malarayat; and Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Sunlight Air, Jeju Air, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air and Hana Tour.

“Golaman is not simply a booking platform but a launch of the national golf tourism initiative,” said Panlilio.

“And this will reposition our country as a premiere golf destination. This is a national effort that is designed to showcase the Philippines to the rest of the world. Golf tourism creates jobs and creates business.

This will attract more tourists to our country,” he said. Panlilio added that the project will also boost Philippine golf and the development of local players. “We have a lot of (tennis superstar) Alex Ealas in golf,” he said.

On the tourism aspect, Nograles said: “Golf is more than just a sport but a gateway for people to discover our culture and our world-class golf courses.”

“This is a milestone initiative.”

Also, PGRR pledged a share of revenue to PSC, NGAP for grassroots development.