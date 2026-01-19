ROS re-signs Beau Belga for 15th season

BasketballSports

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Veteran big man Beau Belga is set to play his 15th season with Rain or Shine after signing a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday, Jan. 19.

Though already 39-years-old, the veteran center remained valuable to the team as he is expected to provide the experience and veteran presence especially following the retirement of Gabe Norwood at the end of the Philippine Cup.

Aside from that, Belga’s presence is also crucial for ROS which remained depleted at the frontline with big men Keith Datu and Luis Villegas  still recovering from a knee injury.

With the veteran signing, Belga is now one season away from tying Norwood as the longest tenured Elasto Painter, having played for the franchise for 16 years.

Belga, however, did not see much run time in all-Filipino conference where the Elasto Painters claimed second at the end of the eliminations but failed to capitalize on the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters.

Rain or Shine lost to Meralco twice to snap their four-conference semifinals appearance streak.

 

