SMB, TNT ready to wage all-out war for coveted PH Cup crown

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The players all the way to the coaches were all smiles in the pre-finals press conference but all of it would be wiped out of their faces as soon as the Game 1 buzzer sounds.

A marquee duel between two of the winningest teams in the all-Filipino conference is in the offing as San Miguel and TNT formally wage war before the best-of-seven PBA Season 50 Philippine Finals set kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

A rematch of the last finals that saw the Beermen coming out on top in six games, both coaches are expecting a different story this time around especially with the Tropang 5G marching in with a relatively healthier lineup.

Motivations are also different this time around.

TNT is no longer chasing history after its Grand Slam bid got foiled by SMB. As for the Beermen, they are looking to win back-to-back titles – an objective that head coach Leo Austria admitted would be a daunting task especially against the Tropang 5G.

“A lot of people are expecting us na we will dominate the game but for me, it’s not that easy. Because alam niyo naman na after winning a championship, a lot of teams are thinking how to get that championship out from our side,” said Austria during the presser presented by Arena Plus at the Novotel Manila on Monday, Jan. 19.

“And makikita naman natin na almost all the teams in the PBA are deserving to be in the finals, especially TNT. And they’re playing really well, especially in their series,” he added.

Though armed with depth with June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez leading the crew that also featured Don Trollano, Jericho Cruz, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross, Austria believed his team would have a hard time against a healthy TNT team.

In their last Finals meeting, Calvin Oftana, Jordan Heading, and Poy Erram were all nursing injuries while they badly missed the services of Rey Nambatac.

“We won the championship not because of a lot of effort sa amin, but maybe because they have a lot of players na hindi nakapaglaro because of some injuries,” noted Austria who has yet to taste defeat in the PH Cup finals through his seven appearances.

“I’m expecting a very tough opponent because siyempre, if natalo ka ng championship, you’re thinking of ways to get back,” he added.

For TNT mentor Chot Reyes, the team is just relishing the chance to be in the finals once more against a formidable foe.

"I've always believed that 50% of success in life lies in showing up. Now when you show up, it doesn't automatically guarantee success," said Reyes.

“The 50% still has to be done. And that 50% is represented by the other side, very very formidable team. San Miguel,” he added.

And Reyes is looking at his most trusted wards in Oftana, Heading and Nambatac to lead the charge and pick up the slack in the absence of RR Pogoy.

Erram, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Kelly Williams will also have the daunting task of containing Fajardo in the seven-game affair.