La Salle begins title retention bid against familiar rival NU

Games today (ML:BB):

(MVP Studios)

10:30 a.m. – UE vs UST

12:00 p.m. – AdU vs NU

1:30 p.m. – DLSU vs Ateneo

3:00 p.m. – UST vs UE

Defending champion De La Salle University faces an early test in its bid for back-to-back titles as it opens its 2026 UAAP Mobile Legends: Bang Bang group-stage campaign against last season’s runner-up National University today (Sunday) at the MVP Studios in Mandaluyong City.

The Green Aces will immediately be tested by an NU side that reigning MVP Aaron Lim considers one of the biggest threats to their title defense.

“I think NU because they are the strongest team right now,” Lim said when asked which team poses the biggest threat to La Salle’s back-to-back title bid.

The Bulldogs swept the group stage in last year’s tournament and were already on match point in the championship series before the Green Aces pulled off a reverse sweep to capture the title.

NU returns this season with an even stronger résumé, having won three international collegiate tournaments: the Galaxy Gaming Academy Campus Series 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia; the Infinix Campus Cup 2025 in Manila; and the OPPO Hyper Legend Cup 2026 in Selangor, Malaysia.

Despite entering the tournament as defending champions, La Salle is taking nothing for granted in a field that head coach Renaldo Labjata believes has become increasingly competitive.

“Lahat ng teams ngayon sa UAAP contender so ibibigay lang namin lagi best namin and ang first goal muna namin ay makapasok ng playoffs,” said Labjata, who replaced Kenneth Villa after the latter moved to the professional ranks and joined the MLBB Professional League Malaysia.

La Salle will approach its title defense with a simple mindset — remain confident and prepared while respecting every opponent.

The championship, however, has also brought a different challenge for the coaching staff, with the Green Aces now carrying the expectations that come with being the team to beat.

“Medyo mabigat kasi nandoon yung pride at ego ng players kaya need ko makuha loob nila dahil champ sila last season,” Labjata explained.

“Pero di naman sila ganon kahirap i-handle dahil open at good listener sila lahat.”

Lim, meanwhile, is approaching the Green Aces’ title defense with the same caution.

The reigning MVP believes their preparations have put them in a good position to contend for another championship but stressed that last season’s success gives them no reason to be overconfident.

“We’re confident because we’ve been training hard and doing our best as a team. But we know every team is also preparing, so we won’t be overconfident,” Lim said.

Lim is also embracing the added expectations that come with defending both the team championship and his MVP plum.

“I just use the pressure as motivation to do better. My mindset is to stay focused and to keep improving,” he said.

La Salle and NU will be joined by Far Eastern University and the University of the Philippines in Group A, while Adamson University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the East, and University of Santo Tomas make up Group B.

With little room for error in a loaded Group A, the Green Aces’ road to a second straight championship begins against the same Bulldogs side they had to overcome to claim the crown last season.