Pinay shuttlers shock Malaysians, advance to PJIS doubles final

Seanna Berce and Psalm Tablante needed just under 40 minutes to book a ticket to the girls’ under-15 doubles final of the inaugural Philippine Junior International Series, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Saturday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

The 12-year-old pair from Laguna reached the milestone after a 21-18, 17-21, 21-12 victory over Malaysia’s Tian Ning Chuah and Cynthia Ooi, ensuring that the Philippine flag will fly high through the final day of the tournament, which is backed by Yonex, Sunrise, Smart, Gameville Central Park, Cignal, mWell, MVP Sports Foundation, Maynilad, Jollibee, Milksha, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, PLDT, TELESCOOP, and Uratex.

After achieving a historic feat, Berce said the pressure is now off heading into the final, with the pair simply focused on giving their best on the court.

“Kahit po manalo or matalo po okay lang po sa ‘min. Ang sa ‘min lang po is ginawa lang po namin yung best namin para makapaglaro in this level,” said Berce of San Pablo City.

Berce and Tablante will look to take it a step further when they face Malaysia’s Leanne Fong and Xin Yan Liew in the championship match. The Malaysian pair advanced after defeating Thailand’s Sirikhorn Chongcharoen and Wichyada Nokmow, 21-16, 22-20.

Ellaikha Canillo and Nica Gulpany, meanwhile, ended their Cinderella run with a podium finish in the women’s under-19 doubles after falling to Thailand’s Kungkaew Kakanik and Montra Sae Jiew, 21-23, 12-21.

National junior team standouts Stephen Pantuan and Roaquine Ramos likewise settled for third place in the men’s U19 doubles after Malaysia’s Yusuf M. Iqbal and Khairul Azan Khashah escaped with a 21-16, 21-17 victory.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Tat Duy Loi and Malaysia’s Leong Di Shan will battle for the men’s U19 singles crown, while Thailand’s Thadesa Udomhunsakul and Malaysia’s Julius Yeo will fight for the boys’ U15 title.

In the women’s U19 singles, Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen will shoot for glory against Thailand’s Kakanik.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s En Yu Lim and India’s Kyra Raina will face each other for the girls’ U15 crown.

The mixed U19 doubles gold will go to either Malaysia’s Khashah and Nur Aina Maisarah or Vietnam’s Nguyen Tat Duy Loi and Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen. In the U15 division, the title will be decided between the Thai pairs of Choomark and Kamolporn Saelor, and Shuwichak Meechai and Chongcharoen.

Fans can watch all championship matches streamed live and free on PusoP.com and the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube platforms, bringing the country’s newest international badminton event to audiences nationwide.