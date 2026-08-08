45K San Juan households to receive Emergency Go bags

By Richielyn Canlas

The San Juan City government on Saturday, Aug. 8, said it will begin distributing Emergency Go bags to all 45,000 households in the city as part of its preparations for disasters, calamities, and emergencies.

Mayor Francis Zamora said the distribution will be carried out in four phases, with three phases scheduled this year and one next year, until all households have received the Emergency Go bags.

He said tickets for Phase 1 will be distributed this weekend.

“Magkakaroon na ng initial distribution ng tickets para sa Phase 1 ngayong weekend, at ang aktuwal na pamamahagi ay isasagawa sa padating na linggo,” the mayor said.

“Ang schedule ng mga susunod na phases ay ating iaanunsyo sa mga susunod na araw,” he added.

Each Go bag contains the following: Safety helmet, first aid kit, rechargeable flashlight, power bank, raincoat / rain poncho, thermal blanket, KN95 masks, isopropyl alcohol, emergency handbook, whistle, glow stick, gauze pad, elastic bandage, t-bandage, povidone-iodine, band-aid, medical micropore paper tape, alcohol pad, trauma sheer, and cotton balls.

The mayor said the Go bags aim to help families during disasters and emergencies.

He added that the city government continues to strengthen its preparedness efforts to ensure the safety of every San Juaneño.

In 2025, Zamora said all public school students had already been provided with Emergency Go bags as the city continued to prepare for disasters, particularly the long-anticipated “The Big One” earthquake.