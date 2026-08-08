Marcos assures youth: Hunger, health are admin’s top priorities

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed continued government action on hunger and health issues raised by young Filipinos following his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA), saying the administration would do everything it could to address the problems brought to his attention.

In a post‑SONA vlog, Marcos responded to letters from members of the Youth for Health Coalition, including one from a young Filipino whose father was undergoing dialysis and whose mother was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The youth writer said their family was struggling with hunger and questioned how the country could prosper when Filipinos were sick or hungry.

Marcos acknowledged the seriousness of the problem, saying: “Totoo ‘yan at hindi magiging maganda ang kalagayan ng ating bansa kung ang ating mga kababayan ay ginugutom.”

He cited government programs addressing food insecurity, including the Walang Gutom Program, rice assistance for families in need, and feeding programs for schoolchildren.

Local governments, he said, had been provided funds to distribute 10‑kilogram sacks of rice to families unable to afford three meals a day, with distributions conducted six times a year.

Marcos also highlighted school feeding programs covering kindergarten and Grade 1 pupils, as well as older students needing assistance, to ensure hunger does not interfere with education.

He mentioned the Yakap Program, which provides consultations and medicines to students, parents, and teachers.

On dialysis support, Marcos said the government had increased PhilHealth coverage, making treatment nearly free, and expanded assistance for medicines.

He added that support had also been increased for patients with cancer, HIV/AIDS, and mental health concerns.

Responding to another letter urging action on youth health issues linked to alcohol, secondhand smoke, and other harmful habits, Marcos pointed to broader healthcare measures, including zero‑balance billing in Department of Health wards and the removal of value‑added tax on medicines.

Marcos assured Filipinos that he would continue reading letters and messages and consider what more the government could do to address their concerns: “Titiyakin natin na kung meron pa tayong maaaring gawin upang matugunan ang mga inyong binabanggit na problema ay asahan ninyo na gagawin naman ng inyong pamahalaan ito.”