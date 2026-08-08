Vice Ganda, still a Kapamilya

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Vice Ganda and ABS-CBN are making it clear that their partnership remains strong.

The comedian and “It’s Showtime” host signed a new contract with ABS-CBN on Friday, Aug. 7, putting to rest questions about his future with the network following his recent absence from the noontime program.

The contract signing was attended by ABS-CBN Chairman Mark Lopez, President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer Cory Vidanes and Chief Financial Officer Ricardo B. Tan Jr.

Speaking with “TV Patrol,” Vice said he was happy to renew his ties with the network.

“I am very, very happy,” he said.

For Vice, his connection with ABS-CBN goes beyond a contract.

“Actually, kahit wala namang contract, habang-buhay akong Kapamilya,” he said.

The comedian also thanked ABS-CBN executives for their continued trust and said he intends to keep working with the network on projects across different platforms.

“Sila na ang pinakamalaking supplier ng pinakamalaking content sa iba’t ibang platforms,” Vice said.

His career in recent years has also reflected the changing nature of Philippine television, with Kapamilya talents appearing in projects across competing platforms.

Vice confirmed that a project involving him is being lined up for GMA-7 next month.

Still, he stressed that working elsewhere does not mean leaving ABS-CBN behind.

“Sa lahat naman ng projects ko, kung saang platform man ako makita, hindi puwedeng hindi ko kasama ang ABS,” he said.

The message is simple: wherever Vice goes, Kapamilya remains part of the journey.