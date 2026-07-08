First 4 MMFF 2026 entries revealed; festival tickets capped at P299

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The first four official entries to the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) were unveiled Tuesday during the festival’s launch at GH Mall in San Juan, with organizers also announcing that cinema ticket prices will be capped at P299 throughout the festival.

Leading the initial lineup are “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” “Amir,” “Haunted Carnival,” and “The Greatest Showdown.”

Viva Films’ “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7” stars Aga Muhlach and Xia Vigor, while GMA Pictures’ “Amir” features Dennis Trillo, Argus Aspiras, Will Ashley, and Glaiza de Castro under the direction of Zig Dulay.

Regal Entertainment’s horror film “Haunted Carnival” stars Julia Barretto, Fyang Smith, Maricel Soriano, James Reid, and John Arcilla.

Closing the announcement was the much-anticipated “The Greatest Showdown,” the first movie pairing of Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto. The comedy, directed by Jun Robles-Lana, received one of the loudest receptions of the afternoon after months of speculation about its inclusion in this year’s MMFF.

Also during the launch, MMDA Chairperson and MMFF Overall Chair Atty. Don Artes announced that cinema ticket prices during the festival will not exceed P299.

He clarified that the cap applies only during the MMFF period and that ticket prices may still be lower in some areas, particularly in the provinces.