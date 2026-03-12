Galon-Entera rules Cebu’s Kosmas Pickle Fest Novice play

CEBU CITY – Berdhel Galon and Jammy Jueza-Entera combined sharp court awareness and steady net play to outduel Bless Maiso and Gail Bercede, 15-11, and headline the gold medal winners in the Novice division of the Kosmas Pickle Fest 2026 Adult Categories at the Net and Paddle courts here Wednesday.

Galon and Jueza-Entera dictated the pace but they still had to fend off several spirited rallies from Maiso and Bercede before sealing the women’s doubles 20+ crown in the five-day tournament.

Hazel Ceniza and Jonielyn Alburo completed the podium with a bronze-medal finish.

In the women’s doubles 35+ division, Karen Café and Mabel Aguirre showcased strong baseline consistency and quick transitions to the kitchen line to pull away for a 15-8 victory over Julie Ann Cantel and Hannah May Pepito for the gold.

The men’s doubles 35+ final produced one of the most dominant performances of the day as Bill Santilla and Sean Javellana overwhelmed MJ Galura and Janrey Pepito, 15-1, behind aggressive drives and relentless net pressure.

Also shining in the newcomers’ category were Levi Mercadal and Janice Lusaria, who delivered a flawless performance to blank Siler Geniebla and Mikay Galang, 11-0, and capture the mixed doubles 20+ title.

Golda Marie Agas and Philip Agas likewise turned in a commanding effort, smothering Rocky Acal and Alexis Otero, 15-5, to secure the mixed doubles 35+ gold medal.

Nicole Sanchez and Alvin Radam settled for the bronze medal.

Action heats up with matches in the Low Intermediate, High Intermediate and Open divisions before focus shifts to the tournament’s centerpiece – the Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament this weekend.

The youth showcase is expected to feature some of the country’s most promising junior players, each looking to display their shot-making, court coverage and tactical discipline in hopes of advancing to a bigger stage.

Organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. and Sunrise Events, Inc., the tournament serves both as a competitive battleground and a development platform aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of Filipino pickleball talents.

Backed by PCL Asia and supported by Milo, Summit and Pocari Sweat, the Rising Stars U19 tournament provides young athletes with a clear pathway toward international competition.

Winners from the sectional qualifiers will earn berths in the PCL Asia Grand Finals scheduled this April on Hainan Island, China, where they will test their skills against top junior players from across the region.