Marcos back from New York, calls trip ‘productive’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has concluded his working visit to New York, describing it as “very productive” after engaging with the United Nations (UN) to call for peace amidst tensions in the Middle East and to campaign for the Philippines’ bid for a seat at the UN Security Council.

Marcos and his delegation arrived in Manila late Wednesday, March 11, at exactly 11:29 p.m., according to Malacañang.

In his arrival statement released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday morning, the President emphasized that his engagements at the UN complement the administration’s broader efforts to strengthen the country’s bilateral relations worldwide.

“It is good to be now already on the tail end of a very productive Working Visit here in New York in the United States with the Philippine delegation,” Marcos said before departing New York on Wednesday afternoon.

In concluding his visit in New York, he vowed to continue serving the nation with greater awareness of the new knowledge, methods, and relationships he was able to attain during his two-day working visit.

“Our engagements in the UN and other multilateral fora complement our efforts to enrich bilateral relations with countries around the world. We do as well want to enhance regional solidarity, chiefly through ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” Marcos said.

Aside from calling for the cessation of tensions in the Middle East and other countries and campaigning for the country’s UNSC candidature, the President has also advanced women’s interests, and encouraged American investors to invest in the country.

“(On Monday), I delivered the Philippine National Statement at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, where we shared that the nation’s true progress is measured by the status and empowerment of its women,” Marcos said.

The President emphasized at the session the importance of education, unity to confront violence against women in all forms, and ensuring women’s participation in decision-making in various sectors.

Marcos also reported having a very good discussion with the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, conveying the Philippines’ enduring commitment to the UN and multilateralism.

In his address to 193 UN member states at the special session of the UN General Assembly, the President stressed the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Chief Executive reiterated the Philippines’ request for a candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2027 to 2028, highlighting that the Philippines could give voice to the Indo-Pacific, including developing countries, climate-vulnerable nations, and middle-income countries. (Betheena Unite)