Street dweller arrested for assaulting woman who refused to give alms

A street dweller was arrested after assaulting a woman who allegedly refused to give him alms near the MRT Boni Station in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, March 11.

According to the Mandaluyong City Police, the suspect followed the woman and struck her on the back of the head, causing her to collapse. He then repeatedly punched and kicked her until a criminology student intervened and managed to pacify him.

Police officers and Philippine Coast Guard personnel stationed nearby quickly apprehended the suspect, while medical responders administered first aid to the victim before rushing her to a hospital.

Authorities denied circulating claims on social media that the suspect attempted to rob the victim or suffered from mental illness, clarifying that he was fully aware of his actions.

The victim’s family is set to file frustrated murder charges against the suspect, who remains detained at the Mandaluyong City Police custodial facility. (Patrick Garcia)