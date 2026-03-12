HeadlinesNews

VP Sara decries use of son’s photo in fake news

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte has condemned the use of her minor son’s photo in materials allegedly spreading false information.

In a statement on Wednesday night, March 11, Duterte emphasized that she has never used her children to advance her own interests, noting that she has even kept them from engaging in political discussions outside their home.

The controversy arose after several publication materials featured her son asking the public to “please take care of my mother” as she had dedicated “her life for the welfare of the nation.”

Duterte firmly rejected this, saying: “Huwag nating hayaang magamit ang mga bata sa pagpapakalat ng fake news sa maruming mundo ng politika ngayon.”

She added: “Ang proteksyon ng kabataan—anak ko man o hindi—ay responsibilidad nating lahat.” (Joseph Pedrajas)

