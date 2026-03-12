Golden Tigresses plead for patience as UST targets Top 4 finish

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas is keeping its eyes on the biggest prize despite being on the receiving end of consecutive losses in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

Questions about their performance and intentions this season were raised and criticism from their community and fans only got bigger after the Golden Tigresses absorbed a 25-27, 22-25, 12-25 defeat to the Shai Nitura-led Adamson Lady Falcons last weekend.

But the España-based squad refused to let doubts affect its morale, answering the critics with a 16–25, 25–13, 25–19, 25–20 bounce-back victory over the University of the Philippines on Wednesday, March 11.

With the result, UST assistant head coach Yani Fernandez urged the fans to keep their patience high as they try to build momentum going into the second round.

“Well ang sakin lang, hindi rin biro ‘yong nagpalit ng head coach, ‘yong system, ideas, but again you must respect the decision of management and the admins of our university na kailangan talagang unti-untiin, hindi sya madali,” said Fernandez.

“Again, kahit saan mang propesyon or event sa sport, hindi lang one click lang maa-adapt ang sistema, little by little, and then of course, ‘yong engagement ng mga coaches and players ‘yon pa ‘yong mas mapagtibay,” he added. “Sinasabi kong mapagtibay, do’n sa mga uncomfortable areas and situations, kailangan do’n mas nagiging as one ‘yong team namin… isang example ‘yong nangyari sa min sa Adamson.”

Under the tutelage of returning head coach Shaq Delos Santos, the very same mentor who helped the squad bag its 16th overall and last championship in 2010, UST stumbled in its first two contests before storming back with two straight wins that was eventually spoiled by a straight-set loss to Adamson.

“Maraming napagusapan, nakompromisohan, na dapat balanse, ganito dapat ‘yong nangyari, pero ‘yong suporta namin, ng UST, kay coach Shaq, ando’n parin, even si Father Rodel,” Fernandez continued.

“Ang sakin lang sa community, maging malaking sumusuporta sa team kasi walang mangyayari talaga, nakaka-down talaga sa team at sa mga bata,” he added. “‘Yong mga ganung klaseng comments and ‘yong mga bato sa team namin, basta kami, on our end, ilalaban namin ‘yong UAAP hanggang huli.”

Angge Poyos, who bounced back with a spectacular 24-point performance after scoring just five against Adamson, led the way along with Reg Jurado, lifting the Tigresses’ counterattack to overcome a tough challenge from Niña Ytang and the Fighting Maroons.

“As seniors, need talaga naming mag-step up, sa mga gantong moments, mga games, kailangan kami rin ‘yong inaasahan, kelangan lang ilaro kung anong meron kami, at mag-stick sa system,” said Poyos.

“Kailangan naming magpakita ng strong front as a seniors sa mga bata, to set us as a role model din kung paano gawin in the future din,” added Jurado.

As UST, which faces Far Eastern University (4-2) this Saturday, March 14, at the same venue, boosted its card to 3-3, it built a three-way logjam with Adamson and UP in the standings, making a tighter race for the coveted Top Four spot ahead of the second round.

“Kasi unang-una first round [palang] and last game namin sa Saturday [against FEU] and medyo gumulo ‘yong standing, and still malaki parin ang chance,” said Fernandez. “Ang sinasabi lang namin sa mga bata, wag kayong mapagod, sa huli na kayo mag-rest… tiyaga lang at ‘yong pagintindi lawakan pa.”