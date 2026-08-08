Miel Fajardo closing in on world title shot

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Undefeated Filipino prospect Miel Fajardo is nearing his first ever world title shot after the International Boxing Federation ordered current flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki to make his mandatory defense against the Filipino champion.

The IBF issued an order earlier this week, directing both camps to engage in a negotiation until Aug. 23 and should they fail to reach an agreement the fight will proceed to a purse bid.

Should push through, the fight will be the biggest for Fajardo’s career yet after earning the mandatory challenger status with a dominant first round technical knockout win over Jeremias Reyes in Argentina.

Fajardo, who boasts an undefeated 14-0 record with 12 knockouts currently sits as the No.1 flyweight contender in the IBF rankings and No.7 in the World Boxing Council rankings.

He is known for his quick stoppages including the fastest a 22-second knockout win over Miller Alapormina last year.

Yabuki, on the other hand, will be making his fourth title defense after winning the belt against Mexican Angel Ayala Lardizabal. He packs a professional record of 20 wins with 18 KOs against four losses