Que, Lim lead Fil-Chinese seniors at ASEAN cagefest

The Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) is out to re-stamp its class when it vies in the 35th ASEAN Seniors Basketball Tournament starting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Kuching, Malaysia.

With the inclusion of former PBA stars Elmer Reyes, Aries Franco, and Benjie Poblete, the FCVBA Bearcats are confident of taking the 70 years division title back after losing to ZAAP of Bangkok last year.

Other members of the team are Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que, Ironcon Builders’ Jimi Lim, Eduard Tio, Danny Ching, Andrew Ongteco, Julio Cruz, Amang Santos, James Chua, Med Sultan and Achit Kaw.

Former Adamson player Chingka Lee will be calling the shots for the team determined to restore the country’s pride in the event long dominated by Fil-Chinese seniors.

“With Reyes and Franco around, I think we have a good chance of winning the title again,” said Que, one of the team’s godfathers – the other are Lim and Tio.

FCVBA will also competing in the premier 50-year’s division for the first time in a long while, with former Ateneo star Jean Alabanza, team captain Edster Sy, Dexter Quan and Oliver Choa leading the team.

Though the 50-years squad is not a deep as before coach Willy Chan believes they can their rivals a run for their money.

Completing the 50-years cast supported by ITG/Triangle Tires are Kerby Chua, Kenneth Lim, Calvin Li, Francis Sy, Edwin Herrera, Edwin Yap, and Sherwin Yao.